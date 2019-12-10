James J. Kostra, Sharon, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

November 29, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
James J. Kostra, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Kostra, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, of natural causes. He was 65.

On May 5, 1954, James was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Alberta (Shupienis) and William Kostra.

He is survived by his mother; two sons, James and Cody and two brothers, William and Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 4:00 p.m. in Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Donations can be made to Joshua’s Haven

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com