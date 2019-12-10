James J. Kostra, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Kostra, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, of natural causes. He was 65.



On May 5, 1954, James was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Alberta (Shupienis) and William Kostra.



He is survived by his mother; two sons, James and Cody and two brothers, William and Kenneth.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 4:00 p.m. in Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.



Donations can be made to Joshua’s Haven

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home.

