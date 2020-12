HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Michael "Mike" Molent, 90, of Sharon, passed away at 12:15 p.m., on Friday, December 25, 2020, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehab from natural causes.

On June 22, 1930, Mike was born in Campbell, Ohio, a son to the late Mary (Gigac) and Paul Molent.