HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Lark passed peacefully at his Hermitage home surrounded by family on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Jim was born August 4, 1938 to Ethel and Walter Lark.

He married Rose Maskrey on August 11, 1956.

He worked GATX for 20 years and then established two successful businesses: Lark Builders and a Lawn Care Service before retiring in 2020.



Jim is survived by two daughters, Debbie Stanger (Keith) of Virginia and Linda Allen (Dervin) of Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Andrea Lark of Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Melissa Arvelo (José), Justin and Ryan Stanger of Virginia, Branden Allen (Helen) of Illinois, Natalie (James) of Arizona, Whitney and Zackery Lark of Hermitage; six great-grandchildren, Tony, Sofia, Alexander Arvelo, Liam Stanger, Braylen Allen and Ella Edwards; one sister, Judy Memo of New Castle and 19 nieces and nephews



Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rose; his son, James Lark, Jr., his parents and sister Lila Mikulin.



Jim was an active member of Hickory United Methodist Church who has gone to Heaven to be reunited with his loving wife, Rose; son, Jimmy and other family members who preceded him in death.

Jim will be remembered as a man of few words who cared deeply for his family and friends. He was very generous and always willing to help others. He will live in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Coul, officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

