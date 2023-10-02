MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Daniel McQueen, Jr., 38, of Masury, Ohio/New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, due to a tough 7-month fight with Lung Cancer.

Born on November 15, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio, James was a beloved son, brother, fiancé and father.

James was known for his kind-hearted nature, loving personality and sarcastic sense of humor. He had a gentle spirit that touched the lives of those around him. His family and friends will always remember him for his warmth and genuine care for others.

In his career, James was the proud owner of McQueen Lighting Car Repair & Welding Fabrication. He excelled in his field and took great pride in his work. James was a skilled mechanic and had a passion for rebuilding and working on vehicles. He enjoyed the challenge of turning a broken-down vehicle into a masterpiece.

In his spare time, he also enjoyed building car models and exploring flea markets and auctions with his family. These shared experiences created cherished memories and brought them closer together.

James leaves behind a legacy of love and family bonds. He is survived by his son, Daniel; father; Jim; stepmother, Robin; fiancée, LaNena; brothers, Matt and Josh; stepsons,; Jeffrey and Aidan; stepdaughter, Paige and ex-wife, Tara. Their love and support meant the world to James and he treasured every moment spent with them.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Patti and his grandparents from both sides of the family, The McQueens and the Hartzells. He held them close in his heart and cherished the memories they shared.

A celebration of James’s life will be held in the form of a picnic on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Family and friends will gather to honor his memory and share stories of his life. It will be a time to remember James’s joyful spirit and the love he brought into the lives of those around him.

James Daniel McQueen, Jr. will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of kindness, love and passion will live on in the hearts of his loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.