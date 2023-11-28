FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Castiglione of Farrell passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at St. John XXIII Home. He was 84 years old.

Jimmy was born on December 22, 1938, in Farrell, to Vincent and Mary Castiglione. He was the youngest of their 12 children.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1956.

After graduation, he worked as a mill operator at Sharon Steel for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal at the U.S. Army Reception Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana from December 1961 to December 1963.

Jimmy was the family historian. He loved to tell stories about growing up in Farrell and could remember all details, big and small.

He is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Bunyak of Huntington Beach, California and Rose Jankovich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by ten nephews and nieces, Jim Amico, Bob Amico, Tim Castiglione, Amy Kenney, Dean Mercurio, Brian Mercurio, Carla Sinkovich, Chris Danchek, Kristine Bashwiner and Susan Galdys, as well as eight great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by six sisters, Josephine Amico, Cindy Kocis, Elizabeth Reale, Priscilla Danchek, Genevieve Mercurio and Audrey Morocco and three brothers, Salvatore Castiglione, Charles Castiglione and infant brother, Charly Castiglione.

Per Jimmy’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Jimmy’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

