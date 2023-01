HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Don Truax, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away January 23, 2023 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. He was 84.

Jackie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 15, 1938 to Garnet (Rowe) Truax and Samuel Truax.

He was a crane operator at Sharon Steel and Ellwood Engineering.

Jackie enjoyed watching John Wayne movies.

Jackie leaves behind a daughter, Kathy Hummel and her husband Robert of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, Brian Truax of Sharon, Pennsylvania; several sisters and brothers, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

