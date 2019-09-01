Jack C. Dickman, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Dickman, 90, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Jack was born on June 2, 1929.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

