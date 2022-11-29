SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Friday, Jr., 67, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

He was born in Dillon, South Carolina on September 2, 1955 and graduated from Farrell High School.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently employed as an inspector at Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard, Ohio.

Isaac enjoyed golfing, bowling and swimming. He absolutely loved football, especially rooting on the Pittsburgh Steelers and his grandson’s teams. He was an assistant coach for Farrell midget football. Isaac was a generous man who donated to local food pantries and raised three foster children with his wife.

Isaac is survived by his wife at home, Shirley (Major) Friday; they were married on April 15, 1977. Isaac is also survived by two sons, Isaac Friday III of Sharon and Aaron Christopher Friday of Chicago, Illinois; five sisters, Bertha (Friday) Blue and her husband, Willie, Jr., of Sharon, Edith Harley of Florida, Georgia Ellebie and her husband, John, of North Carolina, Pamela (Ware) Burroughs of New York and Sadie Valencia Ware of North Carolina; four brothers, Oatha W. Hilton and his wife, Morris, of Farrell, Curtis Hilton and his wife, Minerva, of Farrell, Darrell Ware of Texas and Calvin Ware of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Anjolie C. Friday, Isaac Friday IV, Eileen Friday, Calysse Friday and Aubrie Friday and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Tennessee Harley; his father and mother who raised him, Isaac Friday, Sr. and Alice Eleanor Friday; a brother, Anderson George Hilton and a grandchild, Nevaeh Friday.

A memorial service will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kelvin Jordan of Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville, officiating.

Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.

