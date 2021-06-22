Irvin “Birdie” E. Campman, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irvin “Birdie” E. Campman, Jr., 74, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday June 21, 2021 in his daughter’s home after an extended illness.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Janet (Schultz) Campman and Irvin E. Campman Sr. on March 17, 1947.

He graduated from Farrell high school in 1965.

He worked at Westinghouse Electric and the Mercer County Community Transit as a driver. Birdie retired after 34 years in 2016.

He was a member of Wheatland United Methodist Church.

Birdie was an avid fan of Jack Lambert, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and loved anything related to Farrell sports and Pitt Basketball. He was an announcer for local high school sports and broadcasted at Three Rivers Stadium, at Pittsburgh Civic Arena in Pittsburgh and in Harrisburg. He also broadcasted with Bob Schuster, his best buddy.

Birdie enjoyed following his grandsons baseball careers and coached his daughter in softball. Birdie also played fast pitch softball for Wheatland United Methodist Church where he was known as a legend.

Birdie loved John Lennon and The Beatles and even though he missed the original Woodstock, his daughter, along with his grandsons, took him to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock in Bethel, New York. Other pleasures for Birdie were trips to Geneva on the Lake and his pride and joy 1968 Chevy Chevelle. He also belonged to ‘The Wheatland Boys’ whom all the Wheatland kids looked up to him as a hero.

Birdie is survived by his daughter, Angel Campman and her husband Eric Lenzi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, his companion of 34 years, Barbara Felix and her son, Gene Felix, both of Grove City, Pennsylvania., two grandsons, Eric Lenzi and his girlfriend Victoria Murray and Brock Lenzi

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Dickie Campman and his beloved dog, Baba. Birdie is reunited with his buddies Parrot, Jack and Gary.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory and on Saturday, June 26, 2021 until the time of service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Service will be Saturday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Betsy Stanton Cooper.

Burial will be at Morefield Cemetery.

