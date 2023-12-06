HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On December 3, 2023, the beloved matriarch of our family, Irene P. May passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was 97.

Irene was born on April 18, 1926 in Baline, Ohio to Louis and Julia Pirka.

She married Paul M. May on October 23, 1948 and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage until his death on October 6, 2020.

She attended one-room school house in Bethel and graduated from Hickory High School. She went on to work at Westinghouse Electric as a Record Clerk until she had her sons.

Irene was a devout Catholic and a member of The Church of the Good Shepard. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and worked on the catering committee helping prepare numerous meals for occasions at the church. In younger years she belonged to the Sewing club, crocheting many afghans and a bowling league.

Irene was an avid gardener. She canned many of the vegetables she grew for her family. She loved to bake and cook for others making many delicious meals and baked goods for others. She loved all animals, especially her cats.

Most of all, Irene enjoyed spending time with family, hosting many gatherings throughout the years. She always had time to help others when needed.

Irene is survived by her sons, Gary P. May (Brenda Beatty) and Bradley P. May (Katherine Tishov); grandchildren, Kendra I. Manning (Javar), Adam, Evelyn, Sarah and Elizabeth May; great-grandchildren, Ethan Stevenson, Maya and Malia Manning and Charles Gonder. Irene also is survived by a sister, Elsie Babnis and two nieces, Lauren Jean Babnis and Julie Babnis Traczyk.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Evan Alexander.

Vistitation will be Friday, December 8, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Cremation Inc. 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage PA 16148. A Mass will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159.

The family suggests contributions to Grove City Area Pet Rescue Box P.O. 292 in Grove City, PA 16127.

