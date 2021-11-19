Irene D. Schaller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene D. Schaller, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at Quality of Life Services Grove City on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Irene was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1928 to Katherine and Michael Kohut and graduated from Farrell High School.

She was married to Ralph E. Schaller who preceded her in death on February 3, 2006.

Irene was known for her fun-loving antics and polka dancing. She was an avid golfer when younger, enjoyed antiques, gardening, flowers, traveling and being with her family.

Irene had a wonderful work ethic and was employed for many years for Gruitza Supply and worked estate sales. She was an appraiser for antiques as well as an avid collector in later years. She was also owner of an antique shop in New Wilmington.

Irene was a member of Hickory VFW Auxilliary and German Home, American Business Women’s Association, Hermitage Historical Society and Clark Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxilliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Alexis J. Loomis and grandson, Justin R. Loomis.

Also surviving are four nieces, Kathy Kohut, Karen Kovach, Krista Kohut and Debbie Salar; a nephew, William Kohut, Jr. and great-nieces, Amelia Kovach, Kira Salar, Brooklynn Kohut and Blake Kohut.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Mary, Helen, Pauline and Margaret and brothers, Michael, John, Andrew and William.

In lieu of flowers, her wish as an animal lover is to make a memorial contribution in her memory to the ASPCA or a local no-kill shelter.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

