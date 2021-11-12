Idella M. White, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Idella M. White, 85, of West Middlesex passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, November 10 at the Allegheny Health Network, West Penn after a brief illness.

Idella was born in Iselin, Pennsylvania (Indiana County) to the late Kathryn (Secosky) and James Hatter.

She graduated from Laura Lamar High School (located in Homer Center).

She was employed part-time at the former Whitmer-Smiths Department store where she enjoyed working in the Children’s Department.

She was a devoted member of the Valley Baptist Church.

She was a member of the Shenango Valley Urban League’s Women’s Guild and the George Carver Women’s Auxiliary.

Idella was a 2019 recipient of the Valley Baptist Church Legendary Men & Women of the Shenango Valley.

She enjoyed golf and was a member of a women’s golf league for many years. She was known for baking amazing Christmas cookies. She enjoyed gardening and loved her summer flowers.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, William J. White. They were married on August 21, 1957 and were high school sweethearts for years. They attended rival schools. Bill was a football star for Blairsville High School and Idella was a cheerleader for Indiana. She was often chastised for cheering for Bill.

Idella is also survived by her three daughters, Sheryl (Jack) Johnson of Medina, Ohio and Karen and Sandra White, of West Middlesex. Idella came from a family of ten – seven sisters and two brothers, Betty Hatter of Middletown, Pennsylvania, Delores Hatter of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Barbara Hatter of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Marion (Clarence) Sadler of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Carol Gerideau of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, James (Carolyn) Hatter, Jr. of Bowie, Maryland and Ronald (Denise) Hatter, Indiana, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Guy and Patricia Merriweather.

Her grandchildren and great-grandson were her heart and the lights of her life, Jordan (Anthony) Slade and Anthony Robert Slade II (Deuce), of Alexandria, Virginia and Courtney (Douglas) McEachern of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 15, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121 followed by a funeral service at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Idella White, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.