TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Bingham of Transfer, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 27, 2023 with family by his side.

He loved fishing and hunting and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He worked all of his life driving truck and retired from Dean’s Dairy.

He is survived by his four children, Teresa Locke, Cynthia Deemer, Brenda Werger and Thomas Foor; five grandchildren, Amanda McCartney, Nicci Taylor, Kaytie Clark, Nicole Zotis and Steven Locke and seven great-grandchildren, Madison McCartney, Bowen Taylor, Skylar Taylor, Brayden Clark, Ryleigh Clark, Bentley Locke and Ridge Locke.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, whom he married in 1967 and his grandson, Jason Foor.

Harold will be greatly missed by family and friends.

If any donations, the family is requesting they go to Family Hospice Heart of Gratitude, 700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Harold’s memorial page at flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.