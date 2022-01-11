FARRELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Perna, Farrell Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 9, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital of natural causes. He was 94.

Mr. Perna was born on October 8, 1927, to Pasquale and Philomena Perna.

He married Carmella (Millie) Bosco on January 13, 1950, who passed away November 21, 2010.

He attended Sharon schools and served in the United States Air Force in Alaska as a teletype operator. After discharged, he enrolled in the Dana School of Music as a special student under the G.I. Bill. It was there that he studied piano under the direction of Professor James Tavolario for eight years. Learning to play classical piano in his twenties, was something he was extremely proud of. His love of music included playing guitar, banjo and the mandolin. Henry took what he had learned and taught his five children to play as well.

Henry took an early retirement in 1983 from the Sharon Steel where he worked as a shipper for 33 years.

Some of his fondest memories were of hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends, sons and brothers. Henry was an incredibly talented woodworker who crafted beautiful oak furniture. His talents included restoring upright player pianos and Steinway grands, as well as producing the finest cherry wine every Fall during his younger years.

Surviving are Henry’s four sons and a daughter: Lawrence (Sharpsville) Henry and his wife Jackie (Pulaski), Ronald and his wife Cris (Mercer), Louis and his life partner Jennie (Elyria) and Geri and her life partner Victor (Florida). Henry, affectionately known as “Pop Pop” had seven grandchildren: Joey, Jason, Matthew, Steven, Tony, Becca and Joel, all of whom he adored, as well as six great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Bryce, Morgan, Owen, Alivia and Mia.

In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was preceded in death by his beloved Daughter in Law, Roni whose death he took extremely hard, as well as his brothers Mario, Quentin, Gaetana and sisters Elvira, Lucy and Ida.

Services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

