SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Ellsworth Hardin, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home.

He was born on December 23, 1927 on the north side of Pittsburgh, to the late Henry and Margaret (Schreckenghost) Hardin. He moved to Sharon as a young child.

Henry married the joy of his life, his loving wife, friend and caregiver, Lulu (Rice) Hardin, on January 1, 1992. She survives at home.

He was employed at the former Sharon Steel as a crane operator for 32 years, retiring in 1991.



Henry belonged to the Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, Hermitage and the New Castle Consistory.



He was an avid bowler and bowled in the Thornton Hall Monday men’s senior league for many years. He loved spending time at his cabin near Sigel, Pennsylvania.

He attended the West Side Baptist Church in Sharpsville.

In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his son, David Hardin and his wife, Diane, of Transfer; three daughters, Annette Brancato of Winchester, Virginia, Terri Schell and her husband, Neal, of Sharon and Lorrainne Werling of New Castle; a sister, Hazel Fitzgerald of Sharon; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Bob and Margie Monteson from Hermitage; a sister, Edith Booker; two brothers, Chester and Charles Miller and a son-in-law, Mike Brunson from Winchester, Virginia.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dennis Wise Officiant.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry E. Hardin, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.