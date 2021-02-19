Helen Joyce Brocious, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Brocious, 88, Mercer, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home.

Helen was born January 26, 1933 in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania to Boyd and Florence Neiswonger.

She was employed by the Sharon School District.

She attended Shiloh Ministries in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Marsha Gault (Ben), Barb Titley (Dennis) and Peggy Miller; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters.

She was preceeded in death by her husbands, Eugene Brocious and Harold Bastian; a daughter, Joyce Brocious and three sisters.

No calling hours or funeral as requested by Helen.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

