EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Joseph, 95, of East Lackawannock Township, passed away Sunday morning, January 30, 2022, in her residence following a brief illness.



She was born May 25, 1926, in Transfer, to Adam and Amelia (Butkieurcz) Skrypski.



She attended St. Adalbert School and was a homemaker.



Helen was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She loved to plant flowers and vegetables and could be seen tending to her beautiful garden from dawn to dusk. She was a wonderful cook and made delicious meals for anyone who would visit. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.



She leaves her beloved dog, CoCo; daughters, Gerry (Dennis) Myers of Mercer and Janet (Roy) Thut of Hermitage; son, John Joseph and his wife, Sherry, of Mercer; grandchildren, Bob (Julie) Fordyce, Tom (Shelli) Fordyce, Amy (Curt) Myers, Alesha (Matt) Warnick, Eric Thut and Nicole (Rob) Joseph and great-grandchildren, Elina, Michael and Angela.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony P. Joseph, whom she married June 25, 1950 and he passed away May 9, 2009; a son, Anthony Joseph; six sisters, Josephine Borkowski, Ann Obidzienski, Sophie Wadrose, Wanda Sveda, Stella Bayuk and Emily Purich and two brothers, Victor and Walter Skrypski.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Helen Joseph, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.