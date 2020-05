SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Fisher, 93, of Sharon, died at 9:35 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Avalon Springs, due to natural causes.

Helen was born on August 22, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

No services are planned.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.