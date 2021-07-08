Helen Irene (Stephenson) Bicehouse, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helen Irene (Stephenson) Bicehouse of Pulaski passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 7, 2021.

Helen was born on March 30, 1933 in Butler to the late Lester and Gladys Stephenson. Married to Gene Merrill Bicehouse on January 26, 1954.

Affectionately known as “Grannis” by her grandchildren and “Grandma D” by the kids of New Bedford EP Church, where she was a member, Helen was an avid square dancer, bowler, puzzler and quilter.

She was a member of the New Bedford Garden Club, AWANA leader and VBS grandma. She loved to laugh, go to camp and spend time with family and friends. Her spunk and fun-loving personality was loved by all who knew her.

Survived by her daughter Diana Halt (Len), her son Dale Bicehouse (Beth), Don Bicehouse; grandchildren Jessica Piccola (Corey), Becca Wilison (Patrick), Ashley Bicehouse, Dustin Bicehouse (Ashley), Chris Bicehouse, Alex Bicehouse, Lukas Ealy and great-grandchild Willow Bicehouse.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter Donna Ealy and daughter-in-law Trina Bicehouse.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church 151 Woodland Dr. New Bedford, Pa 16142.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

