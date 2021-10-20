Helen Brockman, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Brockman passed away Tuesday, October 19.

Helen was born February 26, 1917.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 26, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

