Hazel M. Shacklock, West Salem, Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel M. Shacklock, 94, of West Salem Township, died at 8:41 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in St. Paul’s, Greenville, of natural causes.

She was born August 4, 1925, a daughter to Raymond Emerson and Grace (Fox) Emerson.

Hazel worked for Watson’s, Inc. as a school bus driver for Reynolds School District.

She was a member of Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene, where she was the treasurer, a Steward, Sunday School teacher and director of the VBS. She also was a member of the choir. In later years she attended First Church of God in Greenville.

Hazel loved her family and grandkids. She always played skip-bo with her grandkids.

She is survived by three daughters, Amelia Thompson and her husband, Clarence, Jr. of Transfer, Anna Zarecky and her husband Frank of Greenville and Erma Miller of Greenville; two sons, Paul Rearick, Sr. of Hermitage and Keith Rearick and his wife Helen of Transfer; a sister, Violet Morrison of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Erman Rearick and her second husband, William Shacklock; a son-in-law, Charles S. Miller, Sr. and a brother-in-law, Dennis Morrison.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Church of God, 192 Vernon Road, Greenville.

Funeral services will be held on 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the church with Pastor Rob officiating.

Burial will be at Rickert Cemetery, Transfer.

