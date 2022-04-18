HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. Elberty, age 81, died on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He was born January 22, 1941.

He is survived by his wife Garda; his children Susan (Edward), Karen (Ira) and Peter (Kate); five grandchildren: Aislinn, Maxim, Gwynne, Andrew, and Allie and a sister, Ruth Sewinsky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

There will be no calling hours or service at the request of the deceased.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

