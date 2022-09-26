VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Steven Bowser, 68, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of his home, on Friday evening, September 23, 2022.

He was born on April 25, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Kermit M. and Mary Jane (Wasilko) Bowser.



Steve was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard, Ohio High School and earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1980.

He served as an air traffic controller for the Air Force during Vietnam, was the airport director at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for nine years and retired as the deputy director of aviation from the Palm Springs (California) International Airport.

Steve loved coaching his son’s sports teams throughout his youth and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Robin E. (Smeltzer) Bowser. They were married on September 13, 1980. He is also survived by his son, Collin Steven Bowser, his wife, Kinsey and their daughter, Sutton Rose, of Dallas Texas and two sisters, Linda Turner and her husband, Ron, of Tennessee and Sandy Rebeck and her husband, Jim, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 28, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel in Hermitage where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Brandon Smeltzer, Officiant.

A television tribute will air Friday, Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.