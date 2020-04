HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Nicholas "Nick" Bayer, Sharpsville, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, of natural causes in Nugent's Convalescent Home. He was 92.

Mr. Bayer was born September 3, 1927, in Sharon, a son of Mary (Treml) Bayer and Frank Bayer.