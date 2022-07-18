SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Michael McWeeny II, 36 of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was born on June 27, 1986 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Gregory Michael and Lori A. (Miller) McWeeny, who survive him of Sharpsville.

Greg went to Sharpsville High School and owned a tattoo shop in Sharpsville.

He was a very talented and lifelong artist and musician who could play several instruments. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing and gardening. He hiked the rim at Lake Tahoe and was known for hunting Bigfoot.

In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his daughter, Cora June Dunham of Sharpsville; his brother, Daniel McWeeny and his wife, Sharon, of Jeromesville, Ohio; his sister, Jennifer Blackstone and her husband, Brandon, of Raymond, Ohio; his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Smith; nieces and nephews, Caiden, Ally and Gabby Blackstone, Brodie, Malakai, Oliver, Caleb and Annika McWeeny and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, John W. Smith; paternal grandfather, Ronald Joseph McWeeny and paternal grandmother, Doris McWeeny-Williams.

A private gathering to remember Greg will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to a trust fund for Greg’s daughter, Cora, by calling Ron Miller at 724-979-2886.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

