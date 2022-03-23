SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Greg James McCann, 68 of Sharon, died at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson, due to a brief illness.
Greg was born on February 21, 1954, in Sharon, to Alberta (McGinley) McCann and Donald Francis McCann.
He graduated from Hickory High School.
He was a member of St. Joe’s Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, canoeing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sister, Karen McCann of Transfer; brothers, Mark D. McCann and his wife, Pamela, of Hermitage and Eric McCann and his wife, Martina, of Transfer; nephew, Matt Rossi and his wife, Niki, of Sharon; niece, Melanie Gonzalez and great-niece and nephew, Kara and Sawyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
