SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Greg James McCann, 68 of Sharon, died at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson, due to a brief illness.



Greg was born on February 21, 1954, in Sharon, to Alberta (McGinley) McCann and Donald Francis McCann.

He graduated from Hickory High School.

He was a member of St. Joe’s Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, canoeing and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his sister, Karen McCann of Transfer; brothers, Mark D. McCann and his wife, Pamela, of Hermitage and Eric McCann and his wife, Martina, of Transfer; nephew, Matt Rossi and his wife, Niki, of Sharon; niece, Melanie Gonzalez and great-niece and nephew, Kara and Sawyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

