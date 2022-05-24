SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn B. Hull, 86, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 in his residence of natural causes.

Glenn was born July 26, 1935 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Lela (Brandenburg) Hull and John C. Hull.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he worked at National Castings for over 20 years.

Glenn was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and a member of the Trappers Association and the American Legion Sharon.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and singing.



Glenn leaves behind three daughters, Sherry Hutchinson and her husband, Charley, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Glenda Senay of Hubbard, Ohio and Heather Hull of Warren, Ohio; two sons, John Hull of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Garon Hull and his wife, Marcie, of Campbell, Ohio; a sister, Jeanatt Autry of California; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Virginia May Hull, whom he married June 25, 1955 and she passed away March 21, 2021.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Glenn B. Hull, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.