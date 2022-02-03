WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gilbert “Barney” Murray Blakeley, Jr., 62, of West Middlesex, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side, after a long run of battling COPD.

Born on March 16, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, he was a son to the late Shirley and Gilbert (Bailey) Blakeley, Sr.

He enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy with his best friend and “oh Charlie” with his late sister, Violet. He loved antique cars and working on vehicles and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Beetlejuice fan; he enjoyed watching it every year for Halloween and he never missed a Steelers game. He enjoyed listening to 80’s music, mostly his favorite band, Journey; watching crime shows on ID and collecting old model cars with James Heasley, who passed away July 25, 2020. He loved spending time with his family, especially his best friend, Danielle Weiser and all the shenanigans they got into the last 12 years and her daughter, his great-niece, Karen Beatty.

Surviving are sisters, Joanne “John” Rogan of Warren, Ohio, Margaret “Wayne” Bowers of Greenville, Shirley Blakeley of Greenville and Mary Fabian of Ravenna, Ohio; two daughters, Lana Blakeley and Alyssa Blakeley, both of Sharpsville; multiple nieces and nephews, Michelle “Dustin” Weiser, Danielle “Alexander” Weiser and Erin “Jacardi” Weiser, all of West Middlesex and William “Stacy” Jones of Farrell and a great-niece, Karen Beatty of West Middlesex; cousins, Vesta “Gary” Weiser of West Middlesex and Jaime “Robert” Campbell of Sharon; stepdaughter, Kristina “Seth” Pihanich of South Carolina; eight grandchildren and his partner in crime at work, Sherry Weiser of West Middlesex. He was going to be a great-uncle again this year and many more.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Blakeley and Alan Bailey; a sister, Violet Buterbaugh and her husband, Walter.



Memorial donations may be made to the COPD foundation, at copdfoundation.org.





A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



