Gertrude K. Radonich, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude K. Radonich, 92, of Farrell, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence with her second family of Randy and Kathy Purdie and Vincent Purdie by her side.

Gertrude was born November 22, 1928 in Germany to the late Max and Margreater (Helmig) Kuenhe.

After her retirement from Packard Electric as a laborer, she volunteered at UPMC Farrell for over 20 years as she loved helping other people.

She was a member of St. Anthony Church in Sharon.

In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, puzzle books and watching Family Feud.

Gertrude was married to the former Anton Radonich who preceded her in death on April 3, 1997.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Werner Keunhe of Germany.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Krista Kuenhe, Germany.

Special thanks to Ernie Bodo who provided translation services in communicating with Krista in Germany, free of charge.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

