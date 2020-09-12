Geraldine M. Johnson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine M. Johnson passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was born on January 20, 1924.

Obituary information is incomplete.

Visitation is Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage,, PA 16148

A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

