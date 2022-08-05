HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, P ennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021.



Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to the late George and Matilda (Bronder) Schmidt.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked as a secretary at the former Sharon Steel and later as an Administrative Assistant for Penn State Shenango until her retirement.

She was a charter member of the Shenango Valley Chorale, a member of ABWA, Christian Associates and St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon.



She married William “Bill” Dunston on August 5, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2008 after 58 happy years of marriage.

Gerry loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Dunston, Sharon and Nancy Davis, Niles, Ohio with whom she had made her home for many years. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Daniel (Lynne) Mackey, Gladwyne, P ennsylvania, Christian (Brittany) Davis, Nashville, Tennessee and Emily Davis, Boiling Springs, South Carolina. She also was happily expecting two great-granddaughters due to arrive in December 2022.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mildred Curry, and a grandson, Ian (Hannah) Davis, Boone, North Carolina.



According to her wishes, there will be no service at this time. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

