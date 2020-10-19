Gerald L. Porsch, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. “Jerry” Porsch, 64, of Hermitage, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Avalon Springs, Mercer, following an extended illness.



Jerry was born March 21, 1956, in Sharon to Mary Ruth (Minnick) Porsch of Hermitage and the late Charles Porsch.



He graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1974 and was a 1978 graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music.



Jerry worked at the organist for ten years at Mercer United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed his trip to Scotland and music.



He served as music director for the Zanesville Follies in 1996.



Besides his mother, he is survived by a son, Adam Porsch and his wife, Jessica, of Westerville, Ohio; a brother, Brian Porsch and his wife, Kathleen, of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Evan and Emma and a nephew, Matthew Porsch of Hermitage.



He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., until time of service, Tuesday, October 20 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. C. Charles Eckles officiating.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



The family gives special thanks to the staff at Hospitality Care Center and Avalon Springs.

