NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Wesley Dolan, 71, of New Castle and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mercer, passed away at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after an extended illness.



George was born on January 9, 1951 in Sharon to James and Ella May (Barris) Dolan.

He was a 1968 graduate of West Middlesex High School.



He was employed at Wheatland Tube Company as foreman in the Shipping and Finishing departments retiring in 2007 after 38 years of service. He then went on to work as a Motorcoach Operator for Anderson Coach & Travel for ten years.



He was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, where he previously served as a Deacon.



George was member of Western Reserve Fish & Game Association. He was an avid sportsman and his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, clay shooting, traveling and playing cards with family and friends.



George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan (Swartz) Dolan; children, Shawn (Candice) Dolan of Tuttle, Oklahoma and Angela (Colin) Reesey of Mercer, Pennsylvania; one grandchild, Denton Dolan; siblings, James (Jen) Dolan of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Cindy (Paul) Ames of Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania and many beloved extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Jane (Mead) Swartz.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org). George has donated his heart and lungs to assist in furthering research of Pulmonary Fibrosis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10, 6:00 p.m., at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2090 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

