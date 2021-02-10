George “Randy” Dean, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George “Randy” Dean, 88, of Mercer, formerly of Augusta, Georgia, passed away of natural causes at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at The Lakes at Jefferson.



He was born on October 2, 1932, in Portersville, Pennsylvania, to the late Lillian (Leise) and John G. Dean.



After graduation he joined the Navy. George was awarded a Purple Heart from the Navy; he retired after 23-plus years of service. He flew Victor Willies to collect hurricane data.

George was a Navy recruiter in Sharon after his military career and began a long barber career after relocating to Georgia.

He eventually settled in Augusta, Georgia, where he took courses at Augusta University.



He was a former member of Trinity on the Hill Church in Augusta, Georgia.



He was a lifetime member of the Cribbage Congress, where he traveled the United States for tournaments as a participant and also a judge. He enjoyed singing in retirement homes.



George is survived by sisters, Freda Jones, of St. Petersburg, Florida and Mary “Alice” Schuller of Norwalk, Ohio; brothers, Howard Dean of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Harry “Al” Dean of Dearborn, Michigan and Charles B. Dean of Portersville, Pennsylvania.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 55 years, Christine Dean; a son, Jonathan “Scott” Dean; two sisters, Bernice Dearing and Elsie Campbell and four brothers, Norman, Fred, Kenneth and John Dean.

Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Jonathan Scott Dean Scholarship Fund at Augusta University, 112- 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30912; Trinity on the Hill, 1330 Monto Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30912 or Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC 28012.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of George Randy Dean, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.