SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Michael Ondich, 73, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:50 a.m. in Sharon Regional Health System.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1950 to George Ondich and Irene (Pappy) Timlin.

He worked at Sharon Steel as a laborer for 27 years and was a member of Sharon First United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family.

George was married to Margaret (Schinabeck) Ondich on July 27, 1985 and she survives at home.

George is survived by two stepsons, Jerry (Melissa) Burger of North Carolina and Craig Burger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Mary Ethel (Ken) Renshaw of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Irene (Don) Isaksen of Virginia; three brothers, Joseph (Wendy) Ondich of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Frank Ondich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Corey Timlin of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a grandson, Devan Burger of North Carolina.

George was preceded in death by her father, George Ondich.

Visitation will be held at Sharon First United Methodist Church, Sharon in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral service will be held at Sharon First United Methodist Church, Sharon on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Kelley Schanely will be officiating.

Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on George’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

