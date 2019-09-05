George L. Johnson, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Johnson, 86, of Butler, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly at 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) in Butler Memorial Hospital.



On January 8, 1933, George was born in Harlingen, Texas, a son to Joseph G. Johnson and Ina (Chiles) Johnson.



He retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant.



George belonged to St. John’s Episcopal Church.



He belonged to the American Legion Post 0299, VFW Reynolds Post 7599, Freedom Through Vigilance Association, PA Association of Licensed Investigators, International Graphoanalysis Society – 1990 Graphoanalyst of the Year; George was awarded the Valley Forge Cross for saving an 18 month old boy from drowning in 1980.



George is survived by: his wife, Margaret (Kutcher) Romain-Johnson, whom he married October 2, 1999; five daughters, Ada Craycraft of Kettering, Ohio, Jennifer (Paul) Hurst of Muskegon, Michigan, Lucretia Kaiser of Sharpsville, Kimberly (Nathan) of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Annette Romain of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Virginia Bowers Johnson; a son, Robert Johnson; a brother, Reid Johnson and two sons-in-law, Allen Craycraft and David Kaiser.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory , 2630 E. State Street in Sharon.

Funeral service will be Monday, September 9, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.