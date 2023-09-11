GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Hedglin, 80 of Greenville, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Jameson Hospital, of natural causes.

Gene Hedglin was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1942 to Eugene and Virginia Hedglin of Volant, Pennsylvania.

Gene attended Wilmington High School.

He was employed at Westinghouse Electric as a machine operator for over 19 years.

Gene’s interests included fishing and hunting, as well as a love of baseball. He also loved music and was involved in many local bands in which he sang and played bass guitar from the 1970s through the 1990s, opening for performers Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire and Lee Greenwood to name a few. These bands included Joe Russell, The Country Five, The Chapparells, Russ Laird and the Sounds of Country and Wolf Crick Band. He shared a deep love of dogs, especially Black Labrador retrievers, with his family.

Gene is survived by his wife, Judith (Andring) Hedglin; sister, Roberta Kays of Grove City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Gina Leppert (M. Lee) of Grove City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Wendy Taylor (Richard) of Glacier View, Alaska; son, Shawn Hedglin (Jennifer) of Greenville, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Christopher Leppert, Kyle Leppert (Cheyenne) and Jacob Hedglin and great-grandson, Benton Christy.

A memorial service will be held at the Wayside Community Church, 1911 Mercer Grove City Road, Mercer, PA 16137 on Saturday October 21, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter by clicking DONATE online at strayhavenanimalshelter.com.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

