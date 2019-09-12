George H. Stubbs, Farrell, PA – Obituary

September 10, 2019

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Stubbs, 75, of Farrell, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

On October 17, 1943, George was born in Sharon, a son to Fred Stubbs and Susan (Shuttleworth) Stubbs.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1964 and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

George was employed by Aqua Pennsylvania as a serviceman for more than 35 years, retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing golf and gardening. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and was a member of St. Joseph church, Sharon.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Anderson Stubbs, whom he married June 21, 1969; two sons, Michael Stubbs and his wife, Sarah, of Hermitage and Brian Stubbs and his wife, Sarah, of Greenville; a brother, Fred Stubbs and his wife, Simone, of Florida; his grandchildren, Ashley Stubbs, Nicole Stubbs, Joshua Stubbs and Hunter Stubbs and stepgrandchildren, Sydney Weber and Aaron Weber.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Stubbs and a brother, William Stubbs.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, in the funeral home chapel, following visitation, with Rev. Terry Shafer officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

