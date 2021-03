HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - William Henry "Billy" Napierkoski, 37, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Sharon Regional.

He was born on March 10, 1984, in Greenville, to Anna (Rodgers) Napierkoski, of Sharon and the late William John Napierkoski.