HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Reiter, Jr., 78 of Hermitage, died unexpectedly at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the emergency room of UPMC Farrell.



He was born on May 6, 1943, in Grove City, to Gladys (Adams) Reiter and George E. Reiter, Sr.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.



He enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching western movies.



George is survived by his wife, Denise (Koval) Reiter, at home, whom he married June 23, 1973 and his son, Shawn Reiter and his wife, Tonya, of Hermitage.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



No services are planned.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

