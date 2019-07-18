George Brickley, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Brickley, 83, of Sharon, died at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his residence due to an extended illness.



He was born on September 17, 1935, in Sharon, to Mildred (Ruppert) Brickley and Dyke Brickley, both deceased.



He attended Sharon High School.

George worked for Sharon Steel Corporation as an electrician for 30 years and attended Hickory United Methodist Church.



He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956.



George’s hobbies included working on radios, gardening, making woodcrafts and spending time with his three great-granddaughters.



He is survived by his daughters, Judy Trott and her husband, John, of Jefferson Township and Tracy LaCamera of Farrell; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Frances “Tootie” Brickley, whom he married July 28, 1962. She passed away December 8, 2015.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral service will follow visitation and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the funeral home chapel.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.



To plant a tree in memory of George Brickley, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.