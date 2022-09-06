HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle L. Hyde, 75, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in her residence after an extended illness.

Gayle was born August 25, 1947 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to Theodore (Metz) Horsman and Clyde Horsman.



Gayle graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and then she received her Master’s Degree in Teaching.

She was a social worker for Children and Youth Services in Allegheny County. Gayle was a member of New Virginia United Methodist Church and a member of DAR and Eastern Star.



Gayle is survived by her son, Rick Hyde and his wife Shelly of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; a nephew, Tom Reiter of Sharon, P ennsylvania; two grandchildren, Justin and his wife Shannon and Brenden and his wife Kayla and three great-grandchildren.



Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marie Reiter.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

