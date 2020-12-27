Gary Wayne Winemiller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Wayne Winemiller passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1951.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.