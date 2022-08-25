FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84.

Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to Raymond Williams, Sr. and Gladys Williams.

A lifelong resident of Farrell, Raymond attended Farrell Area High School.

In 1955 Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Army where he went on to join the 82th Airborne based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



After his tenure in the U.S. Army, Sonny earned his certification to become an “Certified Expert Welder” for “GATX” General American Transportation Corporation (Masury, Ohio), where he retired after 25 years.

A man of few words, he was well-known, respected and revered throughout the Shenango Valley.



Sonny married the love of his life, the late, “Marilyn Lasina Williams”, on March 25, 1972. They were married for 50 years.

They went on to have three children, Mark A. Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, Renee S. Rodgers and her husband, Arthur, Sr., of Snellville, Georgia and Raymichael Wiliams, Sr. and his wife, Brandi, of Winder, Georgia. While Sonny and Marilyn were blessed with their children, they later experienced the pride joys of “Grandchildren”, all of Georgia, Arthur “AJ” Rodgers, Jr., Jasmine Marsina Williams and Raymichael Williams, Jr. As a grandfather, his summers were filled with visits and love from his grandchildren. These visits consisted of daily rides to Dairy Queen, swimming lessons, trips to the zoo and the ultimate event, “Riding with Papa on the 1st, 3rd and 15th” (If you know, you know).

After losing the love of his life, Sonny relocated to Georgia to be closer to his children and grandchildren. While he was a man of many hats, the hat that he was most proud of was his FAMILY hat. He often spoke about “Communication Love and Unity” being the key to family. As the patriarch of the family, he was often looked to for advice, approval help and guidance. As a young boy, he helped raise and rear all nine of his siblings whom he loved beyond measure.



Along with his children and grandchildren, Sonny leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Doris (Paul) Fitzpatrick of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Geraldine Logan of Virginia, Loretta Bender of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Carol Jean Gregory of Farrell, Pennsylvania and one brother, Larry (Niecy) of Youngstown, Ohio. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and friends. He will truly be missed!

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn L. Williams; his parents, Raymond and Gladys Williams, Sr.; his sisters, Pauline Jordan and Darlene Williams; brothers, Gerald L. and Frankie Williams, along with his Goddaughter, Paulette Pope.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at New & Living Way Apostolic Church, 840 Highland Road in Sharon, where a homegoing service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Brian Johnson, Sr., officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.