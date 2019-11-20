Gary E. Sumey, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Sumey, age 73 of Ellwood City, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the Good Samaritan Hospice House, Wexford.

Born May 8, 1946 in Confluence, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Kenneth R. and Hazel DeVault Sumey.

He retired in 2009 from the Butch and McCree Paving Company, where he had been a paver and heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, NASCAR, truck and tractor pulls, racing, muscle cars and watching the Barrett Jackson Car auction.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole F. Thomas Sumey, who he married April 10, 1965; his children, Heather Sumey-Kennedy and her husband, Roger E Kennedy, Jr., of Ellwood City and Kenneth R. Sumey and his wife, Lisa Hiles-Sumey, of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Tyler and Ciara Kennedy and Kelly and Dillon Sumey; his mother, Hazel DeVault Sumey of Struthers, Ohio; his sisters, Donna Sumey-Baird of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Lois Sumey-Mullins of Poland, Ohio.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Sumey-Bryner and Kathy Sumey-Heitzenrater.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Interment at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

