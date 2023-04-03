TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Garry A. Hamilla, 57 of Transfer, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 1, 2023, in his home, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on January 27, 1966, in Sharon, to the late Albert J. Hamilla and Dorothy C. (Spohn) Gentile.

Garry is survived by his domestic partner of 20 years, Timothy R. Shearer, at home. Also surviving are his stepson, Mackenzie A. Shearer of Sharpsville; two sisters, Lori E. Richards of Mercer and Jonelle R. Gentile of Transfer; a stepsister, Jessica Selders of Sharpsville and three brothers, Gregg J. Hamilla and his wife, Shyrlie, of Hermitage, Louis R. Gentile, Jr. of Thayne, Wyoming and Guy R. Hamilla of San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Andrea J. Cleland and a niece, Ashton Gentile.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 4, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 5, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.