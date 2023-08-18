HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Garda A. Elberty, 83, died on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

She was born on Wednesday, December 20, 1939

She is survived by her children, Susan (Edward), Karen (Ira), and Peter (Kate); five grandchildren, Aislinn, Maxim, Gwynne, Andrew, and Allie; and a brother, Hugh Schoger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry Elberty.

Per Garda’s request there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

