SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gail L. Hall-Hassel, 69, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Gail was born September 20, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Violet (Patton) and Gerald Stainbrook.

She was a waitress for 30 years.

Gail loved her dog, Mara, camping, fishing and spending time with her family.

Gail is survived by her son, Philip Mohney and his wife, Jennifer, of Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Sandra Kulka; a brother, Dennis Stainbrook and his wife, Margaret Kern and one granddaughter, Emma.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rick Hassel, whom she married October 9, 2022 and who passed away November 8, 2022.

In following Gail’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.