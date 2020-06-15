Fredrick J. “Fred” McGraw, Jr., Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick J. “Fred” McGraw, Jr., of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away after an extended illness at UPMC Horizon, Greenville, at 8:55 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was 73.



On October 20, 1946, Fred was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Fredrick J. and Grace (Powell) McGraw.



After graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1964, Fred joined the U.S. Navy.



He was a clerk for the Conrail Railroad for 43 years.



Fred enjoyed cars shows and bike night.



He is survived by two uncles, Howard (Janet) Powell of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Ray (JoAnn) Powell of New Jersey; best friend, Ray (Shirley) Piccirilli of West Middlesex; second cousin, William (Elaine) Cupic of Mercer, Pennsylvania and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his cousins.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.