FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Freda Ellen Sisic, 101 of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:05 am in UPMC Shenango of natural causes.

She was born August 10, 1922 in Salisbury Wilts, England to Samuel and Sara (Sheppard) Whatley.

Freda was a Girl Scout as a young girl in her hometown.

She married Mike Sisic, March 11, 1944 in Salisbury, England during WWII. She came to Pennsylvania to become a farmer’s wife and homemaker.

Before coming to America she worked in a factory as a lathe operator making piston rings during WWII. She also worked in the housekeeping department at Sharon Regional Hospital. She also worked at a local greenhouse and briefly as a cook.

Her biggest accomplishment was raising her three children.

Freda enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, crafts and later in life was an avid fan of the Food Channel.

She is survived by a daughter, Marie Marrie of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and two sons, David Sisic and his wife, Pam, of Farmdale, Ohio and Michael Sisic and his wife, Diane, of Masury, Ohio. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Suzette and Paul; five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews in England.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Sisic; two sisters, Gwen and Flo; a brother, Samuel; a niece, Maureen and two nephews, John and Roger.

Freda will be missed by her family and friends at Gargano Towers where she resided.

In keeping Freda’s wishes all services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

